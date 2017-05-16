ClubTest 2017: Cleveland Huntington Beach 6 putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $100
WE TESTED: 34" shaft length
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The deep-milled face grabs the ball to instantly create a smooth, true roll.
"No matter where I hit it on the face, the clubhead guides my putt to the hole."
Cons
Some higher-handicappers would be more confident with a larger head and bolder alignment features; others don't care for the look of the milled face; one or two guys want more help on misses.
Bottom Line
One of the best—trustworthy results and a good feel at a great price point. The Cleveland Huntington Beach 6 appeals to players of varying levels.