ClubTest 2017: Cleveland Huntington Beach 6 putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $100

WE TESTED: 34" shaft length

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The deep-milled face grabs the ball to instantly create a smooth, true roll.

DISTANCE CONTROL One of its strengths—guys get dialed in for consistent results, especially on short and mid-range putts; covers up misses—large sweet spot keeps putts online. FEEL Well-balanced mid-weight putter; deep-milled face creates soft feedback and a light click sound; more muted on off-center hits; stable through the swing but with enough touch for better players. LOOK No bells and whistles—just a simple, effective package; smaller-sized half-moon head frames the ball; easy to set up with a long white sightline.

"No matter where I hit it on the face, the clubhead guides my putt to the hole."

Cons

Some higher-handicappers would be more confident with a larger head and bolder alignment features; others don't care for the look of the milled face; one or two guys want more help on misses.

Bottom Line

One of the best—trustworthy results and a good feel at a great price point. The Cleveland Huntington Beach 6 appeals to players of varying levels.