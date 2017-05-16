ClubTest 2017: Brainstorm Happy Tour Pointed Mallet putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $350

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The design allows for adjustments to lie, loft, alignment, offset and head weight.

Buy Now for $349.99

DISTANCE CONTROL Easy to get the ball to the hole on long, mid-range and uphill putts; consistent performance across the entire face. FEEL On center hits, the ball comes off the face with a fairly soft feel; smooth roll with minimal effort—stable and a little springy through impact. LOOK Techie aspects are obvious, but most guys aren't bothered by them; multiple alignment aids make it a cinch to set up squarely to the target line; combination of satin and metallic finish fits many testers' eyes.

Buy Now for $349.99

Cons

The sweet spot seems smaller than others', making distance control on off-center hits challenging; the sound and feel can be harsh on misses; testers like the adjustability but some have trouble getting over the unusual appearance at address.

Bottom Line

A unique design with more adjustability than anything out there—Brainstorm's Happy Tour Pointed Mallet is a fun choice for tinkerers.