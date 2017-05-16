ClubTest 2017: Brainstorm Happy Tour Mid Mallet putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $350
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: You can alter the lie, loft, offset, alignment and weighting to fit your stroke—or the conditions of the day.
Cons
Tinkering with the settings is a must to calibrate distances, and there's a learning curve; visually, it's love it or hate it—it provokes either a big grin or a shake of the head; only for those who prefer a soft, subtle feel on all hits.
Bottom Line
The look is more refined than last year's Happy, but all the same technology is here for gear-heads who like to tweak, test and tinker. Those willing to be patient and experiment are rewarded with a smooth-swinging, soft-feeling putter.