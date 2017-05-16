ClubTest 2017: Brainstorm Happy Tour Mid Mallet putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $350

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: You can alter the lie, loft, offset, alignment and weighting to fit your stroke—or the conditions of the day.

DISTANCE CONTROL Once the putter is set correctly for you (it could take some time and tweaking), the art of controlling different-length putts becomes second nature; a very smooth roll off the face—the ball doesn't skip or slide. LOOK An unconventional design, with its bright blue color and visible gears for adjustability; medium-sized rectangular head sports an interchangeable alignment runway pointing to the sweet spot—change the visual cue periodically to keep your eyes fresh and focused. FEEl So soft and subtle that the face feels like fluffy cotton; off-center hits are still soft but give the hands a slight ting; medium-weight head swings through the ball gracefully and slightly favors straight-back-and-through strokes.

Cons

Tinkering with the settings is a must to calibrate distances, and there's a learning curve; visually, it's love it or hate it—it provokes either a big grin or a shake of the head; only for those who prefer a soft, subtle feel on all hits.

Bottom Line

The look is more refined than last year's Happy, but all the same technology is here for gear-heads who like to tweak, test and tinker. Those willing to be patient and experiment are rewarded with a smooth-swinging, soft-feeling putter.