ClubTest 2017: Boccieri EL Series D3-M putter review

Jesse Reiter
CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters
PRICE: $170
WE TESTED: 36", 38", 40" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A balance point that's 75 percent higher than a typical putter's helps to stabilize the stroke.
DISTANCE CONTROL
Once you get the length of the stroke figured out, it’s pretty predictable; better on uphill putts that require more of a hit to reach the hole; strong on cash-ins.
FEEL
Very stable through the stroke and at impact; plenty of weight makes it easy to swing; consistent feedback with good pop on center hits.
LOOK
Simple, clean and easy to aim at address; lots of deluxe touches add class to the high-end vibe; even the grip looks cool.
Cons
Heavy head with extra-length shaft can be difficult to get accustomed to—it makes distance control a challenge on longer putts; overly muted sensation at impact isn't for everyone.
Bottom Line
Extreme stability and hefty weight make the Boccieri EL Series D3-M a strong contender for players who have a balky stroke, or even the yips.