ClubTest 2017: Boccieri EL Series D3-M putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $170

WE TESTED: 36", 38", 40" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A balance point that's 75 percent higher than a typical putter's helps to stabilize the stroke.

Buy Now for $170

DISTANCE CONTROL Once you get the length of the stroke figured out, it’s pretty predictable; better on uphill putts that require more of a hit to reach the hole; strong on cash-ins. FEEL Very stable through the stroke and at impact; plenty of weight makes it easy to swing; consistent feedback with good pop on center hits. LOOK Simple, clean and easy to aim at address; lots of deluxe touches add class to the high-end vibe; even the grip looks cool.

Cons

Heavy head with extra-length shaft can be difficult to get accustomed to—it makes distance control a challenge on longer putts; overly muted sensation at impact isn't for everyone.

Bottom Line

Extreme stability and hefty weight make the Boccieri EL Series D3-M a strong contender for players who have a balky stroke, or even the yips.