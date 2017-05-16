Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Bettinardi Studio Stock #3 putter review

Bettinardi Studio Stock #3 putter.
CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The classy look is backed up by matching performance.

DISTANCE CONTROL
Consistent on putts 15 feet and in, but there's a learning curve on longer putts; extra mass in the toe improves forgiveness.
FEEL
Heavier than most—the weighting helps simplify the stroke and squares the head at impact; the milled face delivers a pleasing, crisp click.
LOOK
One of the best—from the gunmetal finish, to the intricate milling on the clubface, this putter has a clean, sharp look that sets up neatly; single, central sightline provides plenty of alignment support.

"Lovely milled head with a responsive face—a keeper from all distances. I'd buy it."

- Michael Kaye, Index 5.4, Age 59

Cons

Best for mid- and low-handicappers, since it requires a fairly precise stroke; higher-handicappers may struggle with consistency on longer putts; the tiers on the back of the head aren't for everyone.

Bottom Line

Bettinardi's Studio Stock #3 is one of the best midsize mallets tested. Those who want a distinct impact feel, as well as forgiveness on occasional mis-hits toward the toe, will enjoy this finely crafted, understated beauty.

