ClubTest 2017: Bettinardi Studio Stock #3 putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $400
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The classy look is backed up by matching performance.
"Lovely milled head with a responsive face—a keeper from all distances. I'd buy it."
Cons
Best for mid- and low-handicappers, since it requires a fairly precise stroke; higher-handicappers may struggle with consistency on longer putts; the tiers on the back of the head aren't for everyone.
Bottom Line
Bettinardi's Studio Stock #3 is one of the best midsize mallets tested. Those who want a distinct impact feel, as well as forgiveness on occasional mis-hits toward the toe, will enjoy this finely crafted, understated beauty.