Winner's Bag: Si Woo Kim wins the Players Championship with TaylorMade gear

Si Woo Kim made his second PGA Tour win a big one at the Players Championship, shooting a three-under-par 69 in the final round for a 10-under total. Kim's outstanding final round allowed the young South Korean to top runners-up Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen by three shots and earned him long-term exemptions into the Players as well as all four majors. For his trouble Kim also took home $1,890,000. Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei Blue 70TX shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80TX shaft, TaylorMade M1 2017 (19°) with Matrix Speed Rulz 80TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P-770 (3-4), TaylorMade P-750 Tour (5-9) with KBS Tour-V 125 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (47°, 53°, 59°) with KBS Tour-V 125 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 with SuperStroke grip

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

