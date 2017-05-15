ClubTest 2017: Odyssey White Hot RX #2 putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $160

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft length

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The elastomer face with oval depressions matches the soft feel of the classic White Hot urethane insert, while also improving the roll.

Buy Now for $159.99

DISTANCE CONTROL Oval depressions on the insert seem to lock onto the ball to produce a consistent, smooth roll; contact toward the heel or toe doesn't lose much; enough feedback to help you gauge speed and distance. FEEL One of the softest on center impact—the ball stays on the face for a sweet fraction longer before rolling toward the target; misses are slightly firmer but still gentle on the hands; well-balanced putter swings easily through impact. LOOK Gives testers a boost of confidence at address; simple yet sophisticated—satin finish with blue accents adds a touch of elegance; traditionally shaped head sits comfortably on the putting surface with a simple black line on the flange.

Buy Now for $159.99

Cons

Guys who prefer a firmer feel can struggle with distance control; one or two would like a heavier head to help get the ball rolling; a few testers need more excitement in the looks department.

Bottom Line

This time-honored design delivers a cushioned feel at impact and dependable rollout. Fans of Odyssey putters would do well to give the White Hot RX #2 a try.