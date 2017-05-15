ClubTest 2017: Odyssey White Hot RX #2 putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $160
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft length
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The elastomer face with oval depressions matches the soft feel of the classic White Hot urethane insert, while also improving the roll.
Cons
Guys who prefer a firmer feel can struggle with distance control; one or two would like a heavier head to help get the ball rolling; a few testers need more excitement in the looks department.
Bottom Line
This time-honored design delivers a cushioned feel at impact and dependable rollout. Fans of Odyssey putters would do well to give the White Hot RX #2 a try.