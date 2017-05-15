ClubTest 2017: Odyssey O-Works #1 putter review

Courtesy of Odyssey
CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $230
WE TESTED: 35" shaft length
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Small stainless steel protrusions on the face hinge at impact to lift the ball and reduce skidding.
DISTANCE CONTROL
"Hinges" on the face insert impart good forward roll, even on slight misses; testers who adapt to the feel send balls the same length every time; players can focus on distance because alignment comes so easily.
FEEL
Most find it responsive at impact; center hits are soft, with a subtle click and pop off the face; well-balanced and surprisingly stable on off-center hits.
LOOK
Alternating matte black and white stripes plus red "T" put the sweet spot into focus and make setting up a snap; space-age insert looks cool and inspires trust; bright red discs on the sole add a little flash.
Cons
All the visual cues can be a distraction, and the sole graphics are too loud for a few guys; some testers want more direct feedback at impact, while a couple of others prefer a heavier head.
Bottom Line
The Odyssey O-Works #1 offers plenty of alignment help and a dose of consistency, which make it useful for guys who want a modern update on a classically shaped blade.