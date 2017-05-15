ClubTest 2017: Evnroll ER3 WingBlade putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $330

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Variable width grooves—wider in the middle and narrower in the heel and toe—standardize ball speed across the face.

DISTANCE CONTROL Perhaps its strongest feature; distinctive groove design seems to keep misses on line and with good speed—heel and toe hits roll out almost as well as center ones; built-in forgiveness builds confidence and frees testers to focus on the line and pace. FEEL Fosters a more rhythmic motion; heavier, well-balanced clubhead glides through the hitting area; impact is heard rather than felt, with a noticeable click on putts across the face; solid on center hits and stable when you mis-hit it. LOOK Closer to a midsize mallet in size, the shape reminds testers of butterfly wings; two unpainted dots on the topline help you set up square with a consistent lie angle, while a white line in the flange provides additional help with aim; glare-free finish is appealing.

Cons

Some testers like everything about this blade except the winged shape; a few would prefer a more responsive feel at impact and greater feedback on misses; size can be too large for blade loyalists.

Bottom Line

The Evnroll ER3 WingBlade is a smooth-swinging blade with a clever alignment system and a generous sweet spot. Seeking extra help on the greens? This milled stainless steel model is worth a demo.