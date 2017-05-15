ClubTest 2017: Evnroll ER3 WingBlade putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $330
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Variable width grooves—wider in the middle and narrower in the heel and toe—standardize ball speed across the face.
Cons
Some testers like everything about this blade except the winged shape; a few would prefer a more responsive feel at impact and greater feedback on misses; size can be too large for blade loyalists.
Bottom Line
The Evnroll ER3 WingBlade is a smooth-swinging blade with a clever alignment system and a generous sweet spot. Seeking extra help on the greens? This milled stainless steel model is worth a demo.