ClubTest 2017: Cleveland Huntington Beach 1 putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $100
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The milling pattern on the face is four times deeper than in previous versions to soften feel and increase gripping power at impact.
Cons
The head is a touch too light for some testers; one or two guys say the oversized grip (which is optional) can kill feel and hurt distance control; a few are looking for a more novel head shape.
Bottom Line
A strong all-around performer and one of the better blades, the Cleveland Huntington Beach 1 provides exceptional feel and dependable rollout—and at a price that's lower than anything else in the test.