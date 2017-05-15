Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Cleveland Huntington Beach 1 putter review

Cleveland Huntington Beach 1 putter.
CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $100

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The milling pattern on the face is four times deeper than in previous versions to soften feel and increase gripping power at impact.

DISTANCE CONTROL
Nimble, easy-swinging head gets the ball rolling immediately; guys feel comfortable from the get-go over putts of all lengths; rewards great strokes with hole-outs, while your worst ones are still acceptable.
FEEL
One of the highest rated in the blade category; aggressive milling pattern provides a buttery-soft sensation; off-center hits are never harsh—you can easily tell where you hit it without any loss of stability; overall, relatively light and well-balanced.
LOOK
Diamond-shaped milling pattern on the face makes this slim blade a looker; classic frame tucks in nicely behind the ball at address; satin finish and white sightline keep the appearance clean.

Cons

The head is a touch too light for some testers; one or two guys say the oversized grip (which is optional) can kill feel and hurt distance control; a few are looking for a more novel head shape.

Bottom Line

A strong all-around performer and one of the better blades, the Cleveland Huntington Beach 1 provides exceptional feel and dependable rollout—and at a price that's lower than anything else in the test.

