ClubTest 2017: Bettinardi Studio Stock #28 putter review

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The F.I.T. face-milling process produces Bettinardi's softest-feeling putter face.

DISTANCE CONTROL Good weighting and balance help with tempo; easy to control from all lengths; milled face sends the ball on a pure, tight roll; leaves lags close and takes the stress out of short putts. FEEL Heavier head works to keep itself square and on track—stays stable for a variety of strokes; wonderfully soft on center strikes, while mis-hits are never jarring. LOOK The flange and topline are larger than average, but the head doesn’t overpower the ball; high-end dark gray finish prevents glare on sunny days, and blue accents on the face and sole add a touch of flair.

Doesn't provide all the forgiveness that a few guys expect given its size; some testers wish for more feedback; the price tag can be scary.

The Bettinardi Studio Stock #28 is a reliable, smooth-swinging oversize blade. While it would catch anyone's eye, this handsome package should appeal to blade enthusiasts who need help stabilizing their putting motion.