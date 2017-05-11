Titleist unveils pink-accented Pro V1 balls

Titleist has announced it will start stocking stores with its popular Pro V1 ball with numbering and side stamping in bright pink, alongside its standard all-black offering. Cosmetics is where their only difference lies, with both featuring the new core formulation that produces faster ball speed and less spin on full shots, putting it on par distance-wise with the slightly firmer Pro V1x. A more efficient dimple pattern than before provides improved consistency from shot to shot as well.

A closer look at the new pink-accented Titleist Pro V1. Courtesy of Titleist

Pro V1 fans can also add text and logos to their balls through Titleist's website to further customize them. (Personalization is available for both Pro V1's and the Pro V1x.) Over one hundred stamping options range from collegiate emblems to shamrocks. Customization starts at $56/dozen.