Rory McIlroy spent most of a year deciding which brand of equipment he would play, but settled on TaylorMade in a mega endorsement deal.

TaylorMade announced today that four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has signed a deal to play a full bag of the company's gear, as well as the TP5x ball. Since Nike Golf ceased production of golf equipment last summer the 28-year-old McIlroy has been testing equipment from a number of manufacturers with the goal of finding equipment that works best for his game, and apparently TaylorMade has come out on top.

"My future rests firmly in my hands – that's why I choose TaylorMade," McIlroy said. "I've been around the game long enough and have tested most clubs on the market, but I have never been as excited about equipment as I am right now."

BREAKING: @McIlroyRory announces he's signed long-term deal with @TaylorMadeGolf. Will play 14 clubs, golf ball and use the staff bag. pic.twitter.com/H5raDz13CD — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) May 9, 2017

The TaylorMade gear McIlroy will be using this week at the Players is as follows:

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 driver (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 70 XTS shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade 2017 M2 Tour (13.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90TX shaft, 2017 M2 Tour (19°) with Fujikura Pro P95X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P750 Proto Irons (3-4) with Project X 7.0 shafts, "Rors Proto" (5-9) with Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48°, 54°, 60°) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

For those asking about Rory's putter, he'll stick with his Odyssey prototype for now. Still testing a TaylorMade Spider Tour and TP Mullen. pic.twitter.com/ZcP2DygtCH — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) May 9, 2017

Some notable facts from TaylorMade regarding McIlroy's equipment choices include:

—The launch monitor numbers on his new M2 driver reflect an average of 181 mph ballspeed, 12.3° of launch, 2,119 rpm spin rate, and 315.8-yard carry (338.5-yard total distance).



—He played the M2 Tour fairways at the Masters, largely because they were easier to turn over than his previous fairways woods. He also has commented on the enhanced versatility and turf interaction they provide.



—The "Rors Proto" irons he'll be playing feature an entirely new that features less offset and a relatively short blade length, as well as custom shaping that fits McIlroy's eye.

Here's some closeup shots of Rory's @TaylorMadeGolf "Rors Proto" blade irons. Wanted shorter blade length and thinner topline. pic.twitter.com/Gwfy9AAKpy — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) May 9, 2017

—He is still dialing in the Milled Grind wedges and will only start gaming them when he's comfortable the performance is optimized.

—He is still working with the Tour and product development teams to find the right TaylorMade putter but will eventually put one in his bag.



—He was unhappy with the overall performance of his prior ball in windy conditions and was also dissatisfied with the lack of balance between greenside performance and distance and trajectory in his iron game. McIlroy said he feels the TP5x provides a superior overall balance of trajectory, iron performance and short game control.