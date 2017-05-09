Equipment

Nike reveals new Air Jordan 13 Golf shoe

Sean Zak
Tuesday May 9th, 2017
The AJ13 takes the original 1997 design of the Jordan 13 and brings it to the golf course.
Courtesy of Nike

Sneakerheads and golfers will soon have a new fascination. The Air Jordan 13 has arrived at the golf course.

One of the most popular iterations of the popular basketball shoe brand has finally tacked on some spikes for golfers’ sake. The golf version has been designed to include the same aspects of the original hoops version, and for $200.

That means the same design that Tinker Hatfield created back in 1997 is seen in the golf shoe. Hatfield’s design for traction with the outsole was — oddly enough — based on a cat’s paw. It is easy to see that in the image below.

The AJ13 White/University Red colorway.
Courtesy of Nike

The new shoe will be offered in two colorways: White/University Red and White/Black. They will be first available on May 18 on the Nike app and then May 19 on Nike.com.

The AJ13 White/Black colorway.
Courtesy of Nike

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN