Nike reveals new Air Jordan 13 Golf shoe

The AJ13 takes the original 1997 design of the Jordan 13 and brings it to the golf course.

Sneakerheads and golfers will soon have a new fascination. The Air Jordan 13 has arrived at the golf course.

One of the most popular iterations of the popular basketball shoe brand has finally tacked on some spikes for golfers’ sake. The golf version has been designed to include the same aspects of the original hoops version, and for $200.

That means the same design that Tinker Hatfield created back in 1997 is seen in the golf shoe. Hatfield’s design for traction with the outsole was — oddly enough — based on a cat’s paw. It is easy to see that in the image below.

The new shoe will be offered in two colorways: White/University Red and White/Black. They will be first available on May 18 on the Nike app and then May 19 on Nike.com.