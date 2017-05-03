FIRST LOOK: SkyTrak updates launch monitor app

If you’re serious about getting better this year, the SkyTrak launch monitor might provide the boost you’ve been looking for. The 1.7-pound, Wi-Fi-enabled device can be used indoors or outdoors, and connects with an iPad or PC to project ball flight and distance over a virtual driving range, while relaying data on ball speed, launch angle, backspin, sidespin, etc. You can review your stats for free on the updated SkyTrak app (version 2.6), or subscribe to the Game Improvement package ($100 per year) that helps you spot your weaknesses.

New features in the Game Improvement module allow you to monitor your average distance between clubs—and identify gaps that may be too close together or too far apart—and more easily see your tendencies with each stick by overlaying dispersion circles on the driving range. The latest version also includes a setting to adjust where the ball launches on your device’s screen, a plus for those who use it in tight spaces or with a projector screen. As before, the package includes a Skills Assessment tool that tracks your progress, and a gaming component that lets you challenge friends to closest-to-the pin and long drive contests.

For those wanting to play simulated rounds at top venues, the SkyTrak integrates with golf simulators including WGT Golf, The Golf Club Game, TruGolf and Jack Nicklaus Perfect Golf (additional fees required). The SkyTrak launch monitor runs $1,995.

BUY IT NOW