Attention aspiring equipment designers: you’ve got another shot. Golf Channel and Wilson Golf have opened entries for a second season of the reality competition show “Driver vs. Driver,” which is set to premiere in Fall 2018. As before, the reality show will pit contestants against each other in an effort to develop Wilson Staff’s next driver, all while taking viewers inside the challenging world of club making. The winner will receive a cash prize and be named a Wilson Staff brand ambassador, and their driver will be mass-produced.

You may recall that season one’s winning model, the Triton DVD, earned Eric Sillies a cool cash prize of $500,000. However, shortly after the show’s finale, the club’s 10.5° and 12° lofts were placed on the USGA's non-conforming list. The full line was later modified and approved for play, and it’s now on sale at retail stores worldwide. With season 2 scheduled to air in late 2018, Wilson will have sufficient time to bring the club to market.

Video entries for the new season may be submitted online by June.