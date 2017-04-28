There’s no doubt that sticker shock causes some players to think twice before purchasing new clubs. So TaylorMade’s come up with a clever way to get you into its clubs at a lower initial cost.

Dubbed "The Turn," the company’s upgrade program allows players to get current model year drivers or irons—M1 driver, M2 driver, M1 irons, M2 irons, P750 Tour Proto irons and P770 irons—with a low monthly payment. (It’s similar to a car-leasing program.) The payment plans, either 18 or 30 months, require you to open a credit line with Klarna Inc., and include 9.99% APR financing. After making 12 or 24 payments (based on the plan), eligible consumers can upgrade to the company’s newest models and start a new payment cycle. (To qualify, the folks at TaylorMade Pre-Owned must determine that your current model is in satisfactory condition.) Of course, you could decide not to upgrade if you’re happy with your gear. In which case, you’d simply pay off the final six installments and own it outright.

For more information, check out the Terms and Conditions of the upgrade program, as well as FAQs.