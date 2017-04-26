Report: Ping buys Nike golf club patents

We may see more new Nike golf club technology on the golf course after all. Except this time the swooshes will be absent.

According to an exclusive report from the Phoenix Business Journal, Ping's parent company Karsten Manufacturing Corp. recently purchased at least five patents from Nike related to golf club technology. The sales were revealed in patent records, but these likely won't be the last of Nike's hundreds of golf patents to change ownership.

In a statement to the Phoenix Business Journal, Ping President John K. Solheim said, "We see this as an opportunity to add utility patents to our already significant intellectual property portfolio. Our team can use these patents, along with our existing intellectual property, to our competitive advantage, accelerating our ability to further technology that ultimately leads to higher performing, score-lowering golf equipment."

Nike surprised much of the golf world in August of 2016 when they announced they would no longer manufacture golf clubs and balls. The company continues to make other golf gear, such as shoes and apparel, and continues to sponsor Tour pros like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.