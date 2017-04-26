Callaway Customs expands with drivers, wedges, golf balls, apparel

The Callaway Customs program, which initially launched last year with MD3 Milled wedges, now also includes GBB Epic drivers, Mack Daddy Forged Wedges, a variety of golf balls, as well as select merchandise like Mack Daddy Forged Belts and Callaway Custom Hats. Available starting Wednesday, April 26, through the Customs department on callawaygolf.com, all the new gear is customizable with a variety of options that will make your personal gear stand out among the rest.

The GBB Epic and GBB Epic Sub Zero drivers ($550 each) are available in eight color options with two paintfill areas to choose from and come with a Callaway Customs headcover. MD3 Milled and Mack Daddy Forged wedges ($15 to $45 over standard price) can be designed with three character, ten character, or scatter stamping, with seven different paintfill areas and a variety of paint options.

Custom Mack Daddy Forged wedges. Courtesy of Callaway

Along with the clubs, Chrome Soft, Supersoft, Superhot, and Warbird golf balls can be customized with up to 20 characters on three lines, alignment lines and initials, and ten character stamping in up to four colors. Custom numbers (00-99) are also available. Custom golf ball prices vary depending on model and design options.