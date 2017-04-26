The story of Arccos, a golf performance tracking company, begins in Pakistan of all places.

That's where Sal Syed, CEO and co-founder of the company, grew up. It's where he first studied advanced mathematics and fell in love with golf. There are a number of steps between advanced mathematics in Pakistan and launching a golf app on iTunes in the United States with coworkers and plenty of champagne.

Syed recently sat down with me to tell the story of all those steps, how his company came together, how he brainstormed with buddies at Bandon Dunes. Syed also explained where his company is headed, and just how it plans to bring all kinds of golfers along with it.

This is the story of Arccos and, more generally, a story about why you need to look into tracking your own golf performance like you never have before.