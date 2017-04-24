FIRST LOOK: And The Putter Went…PING book

Whether as a coffee table mainstay or gift to a fellow golf lover, And The Putter Went… PING, written by Jeffrey B. Ellis (author of The Clubmaker's Art: Antique Golf Clubs and Their History), provides a glossy history of the transformative family-owned company that began in Karsten Solheim’s garage in 1959. The 530-page tome is packed with nearly 1,000 photographs, details the conception and execution of the iconic Anser putter and Eye2 irons, and covers the "square groove" debate from the late 1980s.

"And The Putter Went…PING represents a 4 1/2-year effort with contributions by several current and former Ping employees, friends of the company, golf professionals and industry leaders who shared their memories and insights into what has made Ping such a special company with millions of loyal customers all over the world," said John A. Solheim, Ping's chairman and CEO. "The book is a reflection of our never-ending commitment to making golf more enjoyable, and a tribute to all the golfers who have relied on Ping products to play their best."

And The Putter Went…PING will be sold for $100 through authorized Ping retailers and www.ping-shop.com beginning May 1. A limited edition leather bound version with gilded edges ($300) will be offered as well.