FIRST LOOK: Cobra King F7 Junior One Length irons

Cobra is upping its commitment to single-length irons with the King F7 Junior One for young teens (aged 13 to 15). "Since working with [company staffer] Bryson DeChambeau to help bring this concept to life in two adult sets of irons earlier this year, we've had requests from retailers and consumers to offer a set of one length irons for junior golfers," said Tom Olsavsky, Cobra Golf's vice president of research and design. "We tested these irons among a wide range of skill levels ranging in age from 13-15 and we found that universally they delivered more consistency and better performance for these younger golfers."

A closer look at one of Cobra's new King F7 Junior One Length irons. Courtesy of Cobra

As with the company's King F7 One for adults, the Junior One utilizes four different head designs to optimize performance with each iron. The five-piece set (built to 36.25" inches) includes a hollow-bodied 5-iron and half-hollow 7-iron to boost elevation and forgiveness, outfitted with L-shaped stainless steel faces to increase ball speeds. The short irons (9, PW) have a more standard cavity back to increase accuracy, while the bladelike sand wedge offers precision on scoring shots. Plus, each iron has CNC-milled grooves to optimize spin.

The King F7 Junior One Length (in right-hand only) comes stock with Fujikura's Fuel Junior 49-gram graphite shaft, and blue Lamkin grips with white and red accents. $450; in stores April 21.