ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Exotics EX10 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods

PRICE: $250

WE TESTED: 3 (13°), 3 (15°), 4 (16.5°), 5 (18°), 7 (21°) with Aldila Rogue Max 65 and Aldila Rogue Max 75 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Shallower channels between the rails enable the head to glide through the turf more smoothly than the EX9.

Buy Now for $249.99

LOOK Glossy black head has a more tapered profile than the Exotics EX9; clean, professional look inspires guys to hit it well, and space-age sole design breeds trust. FEEL Balls stay on the face for a sweet fraction longer before sprinting off; well-balanced and easy to track throughout the swing; a harder feel and some twisting on mis-hits provide welcome feedback. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS One of its strong suits—works hard to minimize the damage on bad swings; misses off the toe and heel curl back to the target; thin shots still spring off the face.

Playability

Best in the category; hybrid-like ability to launch shots from anywhere; slightly higher flight that can be modified at will; offers all the versatility you could ask for.

"Off the tee or the turf, these badass weapons are stupid easy to hit, and shots carry forever."

Distance

The 13° head is monstrous off the tee, while some find the 4-wood longer than their own 3-woods; consistent and repeatable across the lofts, easy to lock in and trust on layups or long approaches.

Cons

Lacks an adjustable hosel; some testers aren't fans of the tapered crown; one or two guys don't notice a big enough jump in performance from the EX9.

360°

Bottom Line

A top model in this year's test, the handsome EX10 offers ample length, great feel and plenty of workability. Better players would do well to give the whole range of lofts a whirl.