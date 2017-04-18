ClubTest 2017: Titleist 917F3 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods
PRICE: $320
WE TESTED: 13.5° (adjusts 12.75° to 15°) with Aldila Rogue Max 75, Fujikura Speeder Pro TS 84, Mitsubishi Diamana Ltd. (Blue 70 and White 80) graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The updated high-strength steel face increases ball speed on mis-hits.
Playability
Top-shelf; shots launch fast and climb high from any lie; responds to shot-shaping requests—low runners, high draws and baby fades are all on the table; preset the sole weight and hosel and let the club do the work.
"These are great woods—powerful, forgiving, terrific feel and a sexy look."
Distance
Consistently above-average length; shots hit low on the face eat up yards, and toe shots don't seem to lose a thing; noticeably longer than previous models.
Cons
A few guys struggle to hit the lower-lofted head off the deck; one or two wish it packed more muscle; the hosel and sole adjustments may require a manual.
Bottom Line
The highest-rated fairway wood in its group, Titleist's 917F3 masterfully blends workability, forgiveness length and feel, all in an attractive package.