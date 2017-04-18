Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Titleist 917F3 fairway wood review

Titleist 917F3 fairway wood.
Courtesy of Titleist

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods

PRICE: $320

WE TESTED: 13.5° (adjusts 12.75° to 15°) with Aldila Rogue Max 75, Fujikura Speeder Pro TS 84, Mitsubishi Diamana Ltd. (Blue 70 and White 80) graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The updated high-strength steel face increases ball speed on mis-hits.

Buy Now for $319.99

LOOK
Top rated, exudes class; gray finish glistens but doesn't distract; smaller head tucks in nicely behind the ball, while painted grooves help square it up.
FEEL
The sweetest in its class; pure shots are silky smooth—balls blast off the face; head is easy to track during the swing; guys look forward to ripping it from the first waggle.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Well-struck shots keep a tight grouping; enough forgiveness to give guys confidence in pressure situations—slight misses stay out of the long rough and can leave you with a chip for eagle.

Buy Now for $319.99

Playability

Top-shelf; shots launch fast and climb high from any lie; responds to shot-shaping requests—low runners, high draws and baby fades are all on the table; preset the sole weight and hosel and let the club do the work.

"These are great woods—powerful, forgiving, terrific feel and a sexy look."

- Drew Isaacman, Index 3.0, Age 50

Distance

Consistently above-average length; shots hit low on the face eat up yards, and toe shots don't seem to lose a thing; noticeably longer than previous models.

Cons

A few guys struggle to hit the lower-lofted head off the deck; one or two wish it packed more muscle; the hosel and sole adjustments may require a manual.

Bottom Line

The highest-rated fairway wood in its group, Titleist's 917F3 masterfully blends workability, forgiveness length and feel, all in an attractive package.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN