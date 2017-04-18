ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M1 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods
PRICE: $300
WE TESTED: 3 (15°, adjusts 13° to 17°), 3HL (17°, adjusts 15° to 19°), 5 (19°, adjusts 17° to 21°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 70FW graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Adding the Speed Pocket on the sole boosts ball speed and forgiveness on shots hit low on the face.
Playability
The new adjustable sole weight is more intuitive to set up and just as effective—testers can easily dial-in just about any shape (or trajectory) to fit their needs; a beast on the tee and nimble off the turf or out of light rough (especially the 5-wood), with a wind-piercing flight.
Distance
A TrackMan stunner—one of the longest models tested, with a great combination of carry and roll; regardless of strike, balls travel a long way.
Cons
Impact can be hard and hollow, without a sense of compression on center strikes or enough usable feedback; not quite as forgiving as some others; one or two guys find the color combo too busy.
Bottom Line
A noticeable improvement over the previous M1. This powerful stick has straight-forward adjustability and enough forgiveness to help better players find their best flight.