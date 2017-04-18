Equipment

ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M1 fairway wood review

TaylorMade M1 fairway wood.
Courtesy of Taylormade

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods

PRICE: $300

WE TESTED: 3 (15°, adjusts 13° to 17°), 3HL (17°, adjusts 15° to 19°), 5 (19°, adjusts 17° to 21°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 70FW graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Adding the Speed Pocket on the sole boosts ball speed and forgiveness on shots hit low on the face.

LOOK
Hi-tech, attractive, and dressed for business; the black-white contrast on the crown frames the ball well; guys trust the compact head to deliver the goods.
FEEL
Firm and stable from setup to finish; shots spring off the face; testers never lose the clubhead, which improves control and helps square the face powerfully at impact.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Does a good job of minimizing spin on toe and heel contact; reliable on tricky driving holes and tight layups; finds the target on well-struck shots, as expected.

Playability

The new adjustable sole weight is more intuitive to set up and just as effective—testers can easily dial-in just about any shape (or trajectory) to fit their needs; a beast on the tee and nimble off the turf or out of light rough (especially the 5-wood), with a wind-piercing flight.

Distance

A TrackMan stunner—one of the longest models tested, with a great combination of carry and roll; regardless of strike, balls travel a long way.

Cons

Impact can be hard and hollow, without a sense of compression on center strikes or enough usable feedback; not quite as forgiving as some others; one or two guys find the color combo too busy.

Bottom Line

A noticeable improvement over the previous M1. This powerful stick has straight-forward adjustability and enough forgiveness to help better players find their best flight.

