ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z F65 fairway wood review

Srixon Z F65 fairway wood.
Courtesy of Srixon

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods

PRICE: $250

WE TESTED: 3+ (13.5°), 3 (15°) 4 (17°), 5 (19°) with Miyazaki Kaula Mizu 6 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The face stretches farther around the sole and crown for a larger max-COR area than its predecessor.

LOOK
Classic pear-shaped, low-profile head with gloss-black finish and nicely contrasting face; crown design and white scoring lines aid alignment; burnt orange shaft polishes off the look.
FEEL
One of its stronger features; center hits feel soft yet crushed, while a duller feel accompanies mis-hits; shaft is on the lighter side, but the head remains strong and firm through impact; pairs well with Srixon drivers.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Well-struck shots hug the line; the higher-lofted woods go pin-hunting from long-range; for the most part, it provides a fair amount of help on slight misses off the heel, toe and low on the face.

Playability

Piercing flight that gets up with ease and keeps its head in the wind; the 13.5° is a strong stand-in for a driver, while the 4- and 5-woods excel at launching shots from the turf and from tricky spots; many testers default to straight or a soft draw, but the head allows for power fades, too.

Distance

All the length you need for most situations; in-line with what several guys have in their bags; one or two testers notice a jump in yardage on all hits.

Cons

A few testers struggle to hit the 3-wood effectively off the deck; one or two guys overswing with the lighter shaft; less forgiveness than some others.

Bottom Line

The Srixon Z F65 can be a reliable, accurate weapon in the right hands. Better players looking for a driver replacement or versatile woods off the turf would do well here.

