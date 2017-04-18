ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z F65 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods
PRICE: $250
WE TESTED: 3+ (13.5°), 3 (15°) 4 (17°), 5 (19°) with Miyazaki Kaula Mizu 6 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The face stretches farther around the sole and crown for a larger max-COR area than its predecessor.
Playability
Piercing flight that gets up with ease and keeps its head in the wind; the 13.5° is a strong stand-in for a driver, while the 4- and 5-woods excel at launching shots from the turf and from tricky spots; many testers default to straight or a soft draw, but the head allows for power fades, too.
Distance
All the length you need for most situations; in-line with what several guys have in their bags; one or two testers notice a jump in yardage on all hits.
Cons
A few testers struggle to hit the 3-wood effectively off the deck; one or two guys overswing with the lighter shaft; less forgiveness than some others.
Bottom Line
The Srixon Z F65 can be a reliable, accurate weapon in the right hands. Better players looking for a driver replacement or versatile woods off the turf would do well here.