ClubTest 2017: Honma TW737 FWc fairway wood

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods

PRICE: $300

WE TESTED: 3 (15°) with Vizard Type-A 60 and Vizard Type-Z 60 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The compact head is a lower-spin option than the standard TW737 FW.

LOOK No frills here—simple, small pear shape with a conservative black-gloss finish and no alignment aid; contrasting silver face frames the ball nicely and gives a confidence boost. FEEL Strong, explosive whack through impact, even on mis-hits; testers can feel the ball compress before it jumps off the face; responsive, easy-loading shaft provides a powerful kick. Pinpoint accuracy on good swings; there's not a ton of room for error, but the Honma holds its distance well when contact is less than dead-center.

Playability

A penetrating, medium to high trajectory that especially shines on tight driving holes; compact head gives better players the freedom to shape shots as they need; proficient from all over the course: fairway, crooked lies and light rough.

Distance

The club's biggest strength—sizzling flight works well from the tee or when trying to reach a par 5 in two; packs enough power to get the job done.

Cons

The shaft can feel too light and soft, making timing—and consistency—tough to nail down; small head doesn't cover up misses as well as the rest; not adjustable, which takes it off the table for several guys; some testers wish for more help lining it up.

Bottom Line

Honma's elegant TW737 FWc suits strong players with repeatable swings who are looking for dependable distance and freedom to create shots.