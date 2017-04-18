ClubTest 2017: Honma TW737 FWc fairway wood

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods
PRICE: $300
WE TESTED: 3 (15°) with Vizard Type-A 60 and Vizard Type-Z 60 graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The compact head is a lower-spin option than the standard TW737 FW.
Playability
A penetrating, medium to high trajectory that especially shines on tight driving holes; compact head gives better players the freedom to shape shots as they need; proficient from all over the course: fairway, crooked lies and light rough.
Distance
The club's biggest strength—sizzling flight works well from the tee or when trying to reach a par 5 in two; packs enough power to get the job done.
Cons
The shaft can feel too light and soft, making timing—and consistency—tough to nail down; small head doesn't cover up misses as well as the rest; not adjustable, which takes it off the table for several guys; some testers wish for more help lining it up.
Bottom Line
Honma's elegant TW737 FWc suits strong players with repeatable swings who are looking for dependable distance and freedom to create shots.