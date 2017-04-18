ClubTest 2017: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods

PRICE: $280

WE TESTED: (adjusts 12.5° to 15.5°) with Aldila Rogue Max 75 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The movable 22-gram weight near the face and 3-gram weight toward the back decrease launch and spin.

Buy Now for $279.99

LOOK The head is a real looker; testers like the green accents and techy graphite crown in the sunlight; the Callaway chevron and raised arrows on the crown help with alignment. FEEL Compact and lively; the shaft whips the head through impact with ferocity; center shots feel like they're hit out of the park, while typical misses are more muted. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Deadly accurate when you're on; gives guys the confidence to go pin-hunting on par 5s; won't cover up your wildest swings, but hits just outside the center stay in play.

Buy Now for $279.99

Playability

Especially useful off the tee, but no slouch from turf and light rough; lower, boring trajectory performs in wind and can be shaped any which way; switching the position of the two weights definitely affects flight.

"A bomber that works to keep shots online and is easier to shape than a mid-iron."

Distance

Hot trajectory produces plenty of rollout; for some, it's basically a mini-driver; slight mis-hits don't lose a lot.

Cons

Testers with moderate swing speeds have a harder time getting the Sub Zero airborne off the turf; doesn't navigate through rough or trouble lies as well as some guys would like; a few panelists prefer a slightly softer feel.

Bottom Line

Callaway's GBB Epic Sub Zero is one of the higher-ranked models in the category. This good-looking stick offers plenty of workability and control for stronger swingers in the market for a powerful wood.