ClubTest 2017: Bridgestone Tour B XD-F fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods
PRICE: $400
WE TESTED: 3 (15°), 5 (18°) with Mitsubishi Diamana BF60 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: At impact, the crown flexes away from the target to boost both launch and speed.
Playability
Powerful flight—takes off easily from the tee and fairway and really scoots in the short grass; flies straight but offers plenty of workability from a variety of lies; versatile 5-wood inspires some guys to drop their hybrid.
Distance
Big marks for its driver-like length; top of the pack when hit on the screws; small misses get out there, but it won't save you on your worst swings.
Cons
A few guys can't get the desired lift out of the 3-wood and would keep the 5-wood instead; lack of adjustable hosel limits playability; a bit too plain-looking for some testers.
Bottom Line
The understated Bridgestone Tour B XD-F doesn't grab your attention—until you hit it. It packs a wallop, nicely blending shot-shaping, control and feel. Better players will want to take it for a test run.