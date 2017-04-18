ClubTest 2017: Bridgestone Tour B XD-F fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Better Player Fairway Woods

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 3 (15°), 5 (18°) with Mitsubishi Diamana BF60 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: At impact, the crown flexes away from the target to boost both launch and speed.

LOOK About as plain and nondescript as they come, and that's exactly how some guys like it; fairly small head gives testers faith in its workability; matte finish reduces glare on bright days. FEEL Solid shots have that addictive "crushed it" sensation; substantial head rips through the hitting zone without wavering; well-balanced weight helps with tempo and squaring the face at impact. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Another strong suit; the 3-wood finds the short grass, while the 5-wood will leave you putts for eagle; does what it can to keep the ball online on small misses.

Playability

Powerful flight—takes off easily from the tee and fairway and really scoots in the short grass; flies straight but offers plenty of workability from a variety of lies; versatile 5-wood inspires some guys to drop their hybrid.

Distance

Big marks for its driver-like length; top of the pack when hit on the screws; small misses get out there, but it won't save you on your worst swings.

Cons

A few guys can't get the desired lift out of the 3-wood and would keep the 5-wood instead; lack of adjustable hosel limits playability; a bit too plain-looking for some testers.

Bottom Line

The understated Bridgestone Tour B XD-F doesn't grab your attention—until you hit it. It packs a wallop, nicely blending shot-shaping, control and feel. Better players will want to take it for a test run.