ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff D300 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods
PRICE: $220
WE TESTED: 3 (15°), 5 (18°), 7 (21°) with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The light head has a Carpenter 455 steel face insert to generate faster swing and ball speed.
Playability
Solid performer from the tee and turf; shots get in the air quickly with a straight, high, easy-to-repeat trajectory; a fairway finder that offers a fair amount of workability left and right.
Distance
Decent length, about as long as others in the category, but the selling point is extreme consistency—straight, repeatable shots with help on misses.
Cons
Ball flight can be too high—no loft adjustability to lower trajectory; higher-handicappers might need more help than offered here; raised markings on the crown elicit a love-or-hate reaction.
Bottom Line
The Wilson Staff D300 can help players launch the ball higher and straighter and find more fairways. The aggressive design turns heads, but the real benefit is consistent output.