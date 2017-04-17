ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff D300 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods

PRICE: $220

WE TESTED: 3 (15°), 5 (18°), 7 (21°) with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The light head has a Carpenter 455 steel face insert to generate faster swing and ball speed.

Buy Now for $219.99

LOOK An agreeable appearance; bold and aggressive—rounded head shape with black and red color scheme, matte finish and aerodynamic ridges on the crown; the bumps lead the golfer’s eye toward the center of the face. FEEL Hard thud at impact; moderate to light weight lets players feel the head during the swing; minimizes twisting on poor contact and remains stable through impact. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Balls want to go straight; directional dispersion is contained to a fairly narrow spread on mis-hits; smooth, rhythmic swings help achieve best results.

Buy Now for $219.99

Playability

Solid performer from the tee and turf; shots get in the air quickly with a straight, high, easy-to-repeat trajectory; a fairway finder that offers a fair amount of workability left and right.

Distance

Decent length, about as long as others in the category, but the selling point is extreme consistency—straight, repeatable shots with help on misses.

Cons

Ball flight can be too high—no loft adjustability to lower trajectory; higher-handicappers might need more help than offered here; raised markings on the crown elicit a love-or-hate reaction.

Bottom Line

The Wilson Staff D300 can help players launch the ball higher and straighter and find more fairways. The aggressive design turns heads, but the real benefit is consistent output.