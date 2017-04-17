ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Exotics XJ1 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods
PRICE: $450
WE TESTED: 3 (15°), 4 (17°), 5 (18°), 7 (21°) with Fujikura Air Speeder graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The heavy tungsten sole helps generate high-launching shots.
Playability
A stellar performer off the tee with great carry distance; easy to maneuver left and right; consistent trajectory from various lies.
Distance
Pure strikes rip the ball out there—the 3-wood, in particular, produces very impressive results; slight draw bias adds to the mileage; decent length on mis-hits.
Cons
Some high-handicappers need more forgiveness than this wood offers; creates a trajectory that's too high for a few testers; not adjustable.
Bottom Line
This workable wood delivers strong distance and a repeatable medium-to-high ball flight from the tee, turf and trouble. The Exotics XJ1 feels flat-out fun to hit.