ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Exotics XJ1 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods

PRICE: $450

WE TESTED: 3 (15°), 4 (17°), 5 (18°), 7 (21°) with Fujikura Air Speeder graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The heavy tungsten sole helps generate high-launching shots.

LOOK Lovely teardrop-shaped head; single white "E" alignment aid on the glossy black head complements the bold white scoring lines and assists in setting up squarely to the ball; cambered sole looks forgiving on all lies. FEEL The club's best performance attribute; proof that fairway woods can be light but sturdy; great balance and weighting produce a focused, on-track feel through the swing; the head remains stable through impact, and a pitch-perfect, explosive sound lets you know the ball is rocketing toward the target. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS The Exotics XJ1 rewards good shots with plenty of accuracy and length; respectable amount of help on misses; easy to get airborne and on-target from different lies.

Playability

A stellar performer off the tee with great carry distance; easy to maneuver left and right; consistent trajectory from various lies.

Distance

Pure strikes rip the ball out there—the 3-wood, in particular, produces very impressive results; slight draw bias adds to the mileage; decent length on mis-hits.

Cons

Some high-handicappers need more forgiveness than this wood offers; creates a trajectory that's too high for a few testers; not adjustable.

Bottom Line

This workable wood delivers strong distance and a repeatable medium-to-high ball flight from the tee, turf and trouble. The Exotics XJ1 feels flat-out fun to hit.