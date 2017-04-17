Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Exotics EX10 hybrid review

Tour Edge Exotics EX10 hybrid.
Courtesy of Tour Edge

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids

PRICE: $180

WE TESTED: 2 (17°), 3 (19°), 4 (22°) with UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tour Edge expanded the wavy SlipStream sole to minimize interference through the turf.

Buy Now for $179.99

LOOK
One of the best, with fans of fairway woods singing the highest praise; the rounded-out head and onset face form a larger footprint than many of its peers, but they manage to sit low, nestled behind the ball; white grooves across the black face make squaring it up a snap.
FEEL
Fluid and powerful at the bottom of the swing—nothing stands in its way; comfortable, midweight clubhead with an assertive tone at impact that reminds testers more of a wood than an iron.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Misses climb higher than many expect and manage to fly a long, long way; steep descent keeps your ball on the green—combined with its plentiful pop, the EX10 gives you a great chance to reach par 5s in two.

Buy Now for $179.99

Playability

Clean as a whistle, it easily handles all kinds of lies; the undulating soleplate really seems to work—the EX10 sends shots high off tight lies, snakes through tall grass and moves through sand like a hovercraft.

Distance

This all-out mauler is one of the longest in the test; easy altitude and optimal spin lead to big carry numbers—closer to a fairway wood than an iron replacement.

Cons

Testers can't do much to alter its moonshot trajectory—it's either high and straight, or high and drawing; misses impart some sidespin on the ball, which leads to a few hooks; a few guys prefer a slimmer hybrid, while others think the "E” visual aid on the crown mars the high-dollar finish.

Bottom Line

The EX10 packs Tour Edge's trademark distance into a high-flying, all-terrain club for a pretty nice price. If you pine for the heyday of the Heavenwood or just want a sure thing from sticky spots, there's a home for this hybrid in your bag.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN