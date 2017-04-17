ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Exotics EX10 hybrid review

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids
PRICE: $180
WE TESTED: 2 (17°), 3 (19°), 4 (22°) with UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tour Edge expanded the wavy SlipStream sole to minimize interference through the turf.
Playability
Clean as a whistle, it easily handles all kinds of lies; the undulating soleplate really seems to work—the EX10 sends shots high off tight lies, snakes through tall grass and moves through sand like a hovercraft.
Distance
This all-out mauler is one of the longest in the test; easy altitude and optimal spin lead to big carry numbers—closer to a fairway wood than an iron replacement.
Cons
Testers can't do much to alter its moonshot trajectory—it's either high and straight, or high and drawing; misses impart some sidespin on the ball, which leads to a few hooks; a few guys prefer a slimmer hybrid, while others think the "E” visual aid on the crown mars the high-dollar finish.
Bottom Line
The EX10 packs Tour Edge's trademark distance into a high-flying, all-terrain club for a pretty nice price. If you pine for the heyday of the Heavenwood or just want a sure thing from sticky spots, there's a home for this hybrid in your bag.