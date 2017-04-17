ClubTest 2017: Titleist 917F2 fairway wood review

Equipment

Equipment
CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods

PRICE: $320

WE TESTED: 15° (adjusts 14.25° to 16.5°), 16.5° (adjusts 15.75° to 18°), 18° (adjusts 17.25° to 19.5°), 21° (adjusts 20.25° to 22.5°) with Aldila Rogue Max 75 and Mitsubishi Diamana Ltd. (Red 60, Blue 70, White 80) graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The SureFit CG rod allows players to tune their ball flight and spin.

LOOK
Classic, compact head gives you confidence to launch it from any lie; handsome gray finish.
FEEL
One of the best—balanced and stable with a solid sensation at impact; precise metallic crack lets you know where the face strikes the ball.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Covers up misses more in length than direction; superb weighting makes it easy to hit the sweet spot.

Playability

Strong from the tee, fairway, rough and hardpan; allows you to shape shots; adjustable head can correct for swing tendencies and also tweak ball flight.

"There's no better feel than these woods slugging a defenseless ball."

- Dorsey Gray, Index 7.8, Age 61

Distance

Possibly the longest hitter in the test—guys are wowed on both pure and off-center shots; extra length off the tee makes it driver-like.

Cons

Rewards precise swings but may not offer enough help for some high-handicappers; low-profile head can dig in rough; too much feedback on mis-hits for one or two guys.

Bottom Line

One of the best models tested. The 917F2 should appeal to any mid-handicapper looking to combine maximum distance and workability with exceptional balance and feel at impact.

