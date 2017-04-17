ClubTest 2017: Titleist 816H2 hybrid review

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids
PRICE: $250
WE TESTED: 19° (adjusts 18° to 21°), 21° (adjusts 20° to 23°), 23° (adjusts 22° to 25°) with Fujikura Motore Speeder HB 8.8 Tour Spec, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 90 and Mitsubishi Diamana S+ Blue 70 graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Relief along the leading edge and sole channel help the club move smoothly through impact.
Playability
A complete craftsman, head of its class; a great choice for every shot; remote-control responsiveness—a little input goes a long way; effective in all conditions.
"Wow! The best of everything. It'll be in my bag this season."
Distance
Picks up yardage on the irons they replace, with more oomph on misses; the stronger lofts are dynamic tee clubs, with a driving trajectory and booming length—ideal for short or tight par 4s.
Cons
Toe and heel shots stir up a lot of spin; takes a strong player to reap the rewards—inconsistent swingers or anyone with a wild streak might look to the 816H1.
Bottom Line
This holdover from Titleist's rebooted hybrid line is still one of the best you can buy. Fun and functional, the H2 is an all-around ace for lower-handicaps. It'll put plenty of long irons and fairway woods out of work.