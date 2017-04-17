ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M2 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods
PRICE: $250
WE TESTED: 3 (15°) and 5 (18°) with TM Reax (55 and 65) graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A high-strength steel face combines with a longer, more flexible Speed Pocket for faster ball speeds.
Playability
A perfect driver replacement with plenty of carry and roll off the tee; very effective from the fairway and all kinds of trouble; repeatable shot shape and medium-high trajectory.
"So much fun to play: easy to hit, class-leading distance and a firm, springy feel."
Distance
Players with higher swing speeds get superior yardage—the 3-wood is as long as some drivers; exceptional length on mis-hits.
Cons
Some guys find the twotone design distracting; other players prefer more workability and feedback on off-center hits; not the easiest to swing through thick rough.
Bottom Line
The new M2 is one of the best sticks in the test. Stronger players find powerful distance combined with all the accuracy they need. A great choice to replace the driver on tight holes, and they work hard to hunt your target from a variety of lies.