ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M2 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods

PRICE: $250

WE TESTED: 3 (15°) and 5 (18°) with TM Reax (55 and 65) graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A high-strength steel face combines with a longer, more flexible Speed Pocket for faster ball speeds.

Buy Now for $249.99

LOOK Bold appearance projects the power within; contrasting colors on the crown draw attention to the hitting area, and attractive grid pattern catches the eye without being showy; the Casablanca of clubs—an absolute classic in black and white. FEEL Testers like the balance through the swing; hard-rubber-mallet response and nice muted click let you know when you nail it. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Its greatest attribute; the M2 produces target-seeking missiles with plenty of sidespin correction and help on heavy and thin hits.

Playability

A perfect driver replacement with plenty of carry and roll off the tee; very effective from the fairway and all kinds of trouble; repeatable shot shape and medium-high trajectory.

"So much fun to play: easy to hit, class-leading distance and a firm, springy feel."

Distance

Players with higher swing speeds get superior yardage—the 3-wood is as long as some drivers; exceptional length on mis-hits.

Cons

Some guys find the twotone design distracting; other players prefer more workability and feedback on off-center hits; not the easiest to swing through thick rough.

360°

Bottom Line

The new M2 is one of the best sticks in the test. Stronger players find powerful distance combined with all the accuracy they need. A great choice to replace the driver on tight holes, and they work hard to hunt your target from a variety of lies.