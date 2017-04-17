ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M1 Rescue hybrid

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids

PRICE: $250

WE TESTED: 3 (19°, adjusts 17.5° to 20.5°), 4 (21°, adjusts 19.5° to 22.5°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 80HY graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The new M1 has a sliding 27-gram weight along the sole.

Buy Now for $249.99

LOOK One of the best—understated cool, with the technology tucked away; leading edge convinces guys they can launch it high but not lose it up there. FEEL Big improvement over last year's M1—still on the woody end of the spectrum, the new model is more fine-tuned, informative and explosive; dense head concentrates mass into a tiny package; steady and stable, no matter where you set the weight. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Slim design masks an impressive amount of help, but this is all about precision: The right setting really wakes up the M1, and once set up it goes flag-hunting; a prime choice for tight par 4s.

Playability

Top-notch; the new adjustability system makes it more workable than ever—use the weight track to dial up a shape bias, or play it neutral and call your shot; Tour-caliber—our hook-prone panelists love to see a hybrid hit a fade.

"What a gamer... one of the most impressive hybrids I've ever hit."

Distance

An absolute masher, longest in the test—you could sub one in for your 3-wood and never miss it; a full club longer than what many guys play—the 21-degree M1 will do the work of most 18-degree hybrids.

Cons

Not a great trouble club; low-launch, low-spin profile can cause issues for some; too much club for mid-handicappers—it requires precise marching orders but follows them to a "T."

Bottom Line

The top hybrid in the test. A major improvement over the original M1, the new iteration beautifully melds an iron's creative temperament with breakaway speed and distance.