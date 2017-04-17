ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M1 Rescue hybrid

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids
PRICE: $250
WE TESTED: 3 (19°, adjusts 17.5° to 20.5°), 4 (21°, adjusts 19.5° to 22.5°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 80HY graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The new M1 has a sliding 27-gram weight along the sole.
Playability
Top-notch; the new adjustability system makes it more workable than ever—use the weight track to dial up a shape bias, or play it neutral and call your shot; Tour-caliber—our hook-prone panelists love to see a hybrid hit a fade.
"What a gamer... one of the most impressive hybrids I've ever hit."
Distance
An absolute masher, longest in the test—you could sub one in for your 3-wood and never miss it; a full club longer than what many guys play—the 21-degree M1 will do the work of most 18-degree hybrids.
Cons
Not a great trouble club; low-launch, low-spin profile can cause issues for some; too much club for mid-handicappers—it requires precise marching orders but follows them to a "T."
Bottom Line
The top hybrid in the test. A major improvement over the original M1, the new iteration beautifully melds an iron's creative temperament with breakaway speed and distance.