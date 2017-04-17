ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z H65 hybrid review

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids

PRICE: $230

WE TESTED: 2 (16°), 3 (19°), 4 (22°) with Miyazaki Kaula 7 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The stronger-lofted heads have a lower CG to aid launch, while higher lofts utilize a more maneuverable rounded sole.

LOOK Buttoned-up black crown, onset leading edge and midsized head look classic and set up cleanly; sits flush to the ball and seems as easy to elevate as any club in this class; simple design makes it a blank slate—it's there to hit any shot you want to try. FEEL A midweight club with a silky swing feel—all the components work in concert, knocking the ball up and away like an NFL placekicker; a satisfying crack at impact shields you from the consequences of your misses. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS This one runs neck-and-neck with most guys' current gamers; holds the line pretty well, even in the wind, and doesn't shut down in the tall grass; when you miss, the Z H65 works harder to keep the ball online than to keep it in the air.

Playability

Shots hit their apex quickly and stay there a long time from just about any lie; no-nonsense, unbiased head can turn the ball over without sending it too far left; effortless altitude, even from nasty lies.

Distance

Solidly middle of the pack—just what testers expect from a hybrid, and maybe a touch longer than its predecessor, the H45; enough distance to set you up off the tee, or slot in for a pesky long iron; impressive flight gives low-ball hitters a boost.

Cons

Not particularly sympathetic to your off days—misses drop more distance than our panel likes to see; flies too high for some testers; can fall apart under hard swings, although most guys can't push it that far; not adjustable.

Bottom Line

A well-rounded option that does everything a good hybrid should. Anyone interested in increased altitude, classic styling, or just a club that has no real weaknesses will want to give this Srixon a close look.