ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z H65 hybrid review

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids
PRICE: $230
WE TESTED: 2 (16°), 3 (19°), 4 (22°) with Miyazaki Kaula 7 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The stronger-lofted heads have a lower CG to aid launch, while higher lofts utilize a more maneuverable rounded sole.
Playability
Shots hit their apex quickly and stay there a long time from just about any lie; no-nonsense, unbiased head can turn the ball over without sending it too far left; effortless altitude, even from nasty lies.
Distance
Solidly middle of the pack—just what testers expect from a hybrid, and maybe a touch longer than its predecessor, the H45; enough distance to set you up off the tee, or slot in for a pesky long iron; impressive flight gives low-ball hitters a boost.
Cons
Not particularly sympathetic to your off days—misses drop more distance than our panel likes to see; flies too high for some testers; can fall apart under hard swings, although most guys can't push it that far; not adjustable.
Bottom Line
A well-rounded option that does everything a good hybrid should. Anyone interested in increased altitude, classic styling, or just a club that has no real weaknesses will want to give this Srixon a close look.