ClubTest 2017: Ping G Crossover hybrid

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids
PRICE: $180
WE TESTED: 3 (18°), 4 (21°), 5 (24°) with Alta 70 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A "cascading" internal weight helps the sole, face and top rail flex for maximum distance.
Playability
An easy-launching club, which testers are happy to see; there's enough iron DNA to bend the ball off good lies; rounded sole cruises through fairway bunkers and provides some help in thick rough.
Distance
A true iron replacement—pure hits pick up a yard or two more than stingier long irons do, but all in all these are faithful to the number on the sole; off the tee, though, it's another story—blistering, low-spin shots chase a good 10 yards farther than expected.
Cons
Looks and feels like a max game-improvement iron that somehow slipped past security—some guys turn their noses up at the offset, bulk, and aluminum-bat feel; not as nimble as other hybrids—the long blade can snag and limit playability; falls short in stressful situations, including the rough.
Bottom Line
Major kudos to Ping. Testers are happy to see a driving-iron-style hybrid that doesn't require a PGA Tour card to operate. The G Crossover plays like a teacher's pet: It wants to go high, straight and stay out of trouble. Mid- and even high-handicappers who can get past its extreme look will like hitting it just as much as better players will.