ClubTest 2017: Ping G Crossover hybrid

Ping G Crossover hybrid.
CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids

PRICE: $180

WE TESTED: 3 (18°), 4 (21°), 5 (24°) with Alta 70 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A "cascading" internal weight helps the sole, face and top rail flex for maximum distance.

LOOK
More of a 'roided take on a long iron than a typical hybrid— it's bulky, squared-off and looks ready to mash; black finish slims it down some, while the contrasting gray face frames the ball; not egregiously offset, but you'll certainly notice.
FEEL
Jumpy, metallic and as hot as you can handle—a welterweight club that hits like a young Mike Tyson; the hollow head swallows most of the feedback—you'll hear it before you feel it.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Must be a "G" thing: the Crossover's safe across a wide swath of the face, with good distance on bad swings; allows some sidespin but nothing fatal—corrals misses better than other souped-up hybrids; in general, does a better job of hiding bad strikes than rewarding good ones.

Playability

An easy-launching club, which testers are happy to see; there's enough iron DNA to bend the ball off good lies; rounded sole cruises through fairway bunkers and provides some help in thick rough.

Distance

A true iron replacement—pure hits pick up a yard or two more than stingier long irons do, but all in all these are faithful to the number on the sole; off the tee, though, it's another story—blistering, low-spin shots chase a good 10 yards farther than expected.

Cons

Looks and feels like a max game-improvement iron that somehow slipped past security—some guys turn their noses up at the offset, bulk, and aluminum-bat feel; not as nimble as other hybrids—the long blade can snag and limit playability; falls short in stressful situations, including the rough.

Bottom Line

Major kudos to Ping. Testers are happy to see a driving-iron-style hybrid that doesn't require a PGA Tour card to operate. The G Crossover plays like a teacher's pet: It wants to go high, straight and stay out of trouble. Mid- and even high-handicappers who can get past its extreme look will like hitting it just as much as better players will.

