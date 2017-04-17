Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Ping G and G SF Tec fairway woods review

Ping G SF Tec fairway wood.
CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods

PRICE: $200

WE TESTED: G in 3 (adjusts 13.5° to 15.5°), 5 (adjusts 16.5° to 18.5°), 7 (adjusts 19.5° to 21.5°) with Alta 55 graphite shaft; G SF Tec in 3 (adjusts 15° to 17°), 5 (adjusts 18° to 20°) with Alta 55 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The G SF Tec has more draw bias than the G, for players who typically miss right.

LOOK
Turbulators on the crown point to the center of the face; matte, charcoal gray, low-profile head with blue accents looks stealthy and assertive.
FEEL
Overall lightness combined with stability through the swing and at impact allows players to go for more swing speed; muted-but-explosive feel gives decent feedback.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Very forgiving—mis-hits still get close to the target; accurate from various lies, and both models like to go straight.

Playability

Great off the tee and fairway; cuts through rough, and good on tight lies; the G is a favorite for its shot-shaping ability; the G SF Tec gets the ball airborne more easily and produces more of a draw.

"These woods can turn bad golfers into better ones or average players into good ones."

- Tom Jennings, Index 9.3, Age 63

Distance

As long or longer than most; remarkably consistent—maintains distance on mis-hits; players can swing aggressively, which nets extra yards.

Cons

Higher-handicappers might need more help in heavy rough; turbulators can be a turnoff; not for those who prefer a heavier head.

Bottom Line

The highly-rated Ping G family eats up yardage while keeping you close to your target. The G version is a great fit for guys looking for a forgiving wood that can also shape shots.

