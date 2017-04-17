ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods
PRICE: $300
WE TESTED: 3 (15°, adjusts 13° to 17°), 5 (18°, adjusts 16° to 20°), 7 (21°, adjusts 19° to 23°) with Fujikura Speeder EVO II graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A 15-gram sliding weight gives players the freedom to tweak ball flight.
Playability
Adjustable loft and sliding weight make it simple to dial in to fit a player's needs; fine off the tee but better from the fairway and trouble lies; moderately workable sticks.
Distance
Average off the tee; players pick up a few yards on second shots because it's easy to hit from rough and hardpan; acceptable output on misses; testers get more length when it's adjusted to hit lower-trajectory shots.
Cons
The color mix isn't for everyone; some players want more feedback and a more distinct difference between center shots and mishits; this fairway wood produces distance that's less than exceptional.
Bottom Line
Whether you're tweaking swing tendencies or combating on-course conditions, the loft adjustability and movable sole weight give you an advantage. And the JPX 900 comes wrapped in a package that catches the eye.