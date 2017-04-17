ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods

PRICE: $300

WE TESTED: 3 (15°, adjusts 13° to 17°), 5 (18°, adjusts 16° to 20°), 7 (21°, adjusts 19° to 23°) with Fujikura Speeder EVO II graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A 15-gram sliding weight gives players the freedom to tweak ball flight.

Buy Now for $299.99

LOOK An attractive package that looks fun to hit; cobalt blue crown and orange shaft stand out from the rest of the pack (lots of gray and black); the crown contrasts with a black face to help testers focus on the ball. FEEL Easy to track the head through the swing, and the face delivers a pleasant recoil sensation to the hands on square hits; impressive stability out of the rough. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Limits sidespin; guys swing away with confidence—the JPX 900 can minimize the effects of poor swings.

Playability

Adjustable loft and sliding weight make it simple to dial in to fit a player's needs; fine off the tee but better from the fairway and trouble lies; moderately workable sticks.

Distance

Average off the tee; players pick up a few yards on second shots because it's easy to hit from rough and hardpan; acceptable output on misses; testers get more length when it's adjusted to hit lower-trajectory shots.

Cons

The color mix isn't for everyone; some players want more feedback and a more distinct difference between center shots and mishits; this fairway wood produces distance that's less than exceptional.

Bottom Line

Whether you're tweaking swing tendencies or combating on-course conditions, the loft adjustability and movable sole weight give you an advantage. And the JPX 900 comes wrapped in a package that catches the eye.