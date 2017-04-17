Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Honma TW737 UTc hybrid review

Honma TW737 UTc hybrid.
Courtesy of Honma

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids

PRICE: $250

WE TESTED: 16°, 19°, 22° with Vizard HB-60, Vizard HB-70 and Vizard HB-90 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The compact head has minimal offset to benefit players who hit down on their hybrids.

LOOK
As timeless and traditional as could be; understated, compact and above all, clean—it's a blank canvas, up for any shot; perfect for purists—you'll always enjoy pulling this baby out of your bag.
FEEL
Very heavy and easy to track; the small, dense head directs substantial force into the ball; typically holds its path through the turf—stability is a strong suit for sure, even in very heavy rough.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Middle of the road in both regards—works best with a dialed-in motion that imparts precise instructions; not much in the way of sidespin, but good swings generate a casual, on-target draw.

Playability

Functional from just about every lie and condition you'll encounter; for most testers, the fairly low trajectory tends to turn over right to left; an excellent option for bump-and-runs.

Distance

Arguably the UTc's strongest attribute— a hot face that hard swingers get the most out of; needs some room to run, but pure strikes can chase down your 3-wood.

Cons

Erratic ball flight—some testers can't seem to count on any one trajectory or shape; for others, the offset feels overdone, like a concession to higherhandicappers, and leads to unwanted hooks; for a few guys, "traditional" translates to "tired"; a bit hard to elevate; not adjustable.

Bottom Line

The Honma may be a victim of its own allure: Guys expected a boutique world-beater and found a straightforward hybrid with solid, raw distance and handsome looks. Still, the UTc is a nice introduction to the Japanese brand's classic style and its elegant, understated technologies.

