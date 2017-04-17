ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods
PRICE: $240
WE TESTED: 3-4 (adjusts 13° to 16°), 5-6 (adjusts 17° to 20°) with Fujikura Pro 65 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Placing the 20-gram weight in back boosts launch and spin.
Playability
Good from off the tee and fairway, and absolute superstars out of the rough—the sole rails allow the head to glide effortlessly through impact; front-to-back adjustable weights make it easy to alter trajectory.
Distance
Plenty of length from the fairway and tee, especially into the wind; shots get nice rollout; strong yardage from the thickest lies.
Cons
While there's adequate distance, those seeking to bomb it may want to look elsewhere; only slightly workable left and right; guys who occasionally hook the ball might see that tendency increase.
Bottom Line
The King F7 is a solid performer across all categories and will dig the ball out of gnarly rough with ease. An attractive, can't-miss alignment system provides extra help setting up to the ball.