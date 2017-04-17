ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods

PRICE: $240

WE TESTED: 3-4 (adjusts 13° to 16°), 5-6 (adjusts 17° to 20°) with Fujikura Pro 65 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Placing the 20-gram weight in back boosts launch and spin.

LOOK Low-profile head incorporates effective alignment aids—the black head has white Cobra lettering that points toward the sweet spot, while charcoal accents on the crown's perimeter direct the eye to the ball. FEEL The ball rockets off the face with a sweet ting sound for an enjoyable impact sensation; testers like the overall balance, and the slightly heavier head remains stable through the swing. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Decent amount of help from the tee and fairway on thin and heavy shots; the sole technology and heavier head cut through thick grass and get the ball airborne with ease.

Playability

Good from off the tee and fairway, and absolute superstars out of the rough—the sole rails allow the head to glide effortlessly through impact; front-to-back adjustable weights make it easy to alter trajectory.

Distance

Plenty of length from the fairway and tee, especially into the wind; shots get nice rollout; strong yardage from the thickest lies.

Cons

While there's adequate distance, those seeking to bomb it may want to look elsewhere; only slightly workable left and right; guys who occasionally hook the ball might see that tendency increase.

Bottom Line

The King F7 is a solid performer across all categories and will dig the ball out of gnarly rough with ease. An attractive, can't-miss alignment system provides extra help setting up to the ball.