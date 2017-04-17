ClubTest 2017: Callaway GBB Epic fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods
PRICE: $280
WE TESTED: 3 (15°, adjusts 14° to 17°), 5 (18°, adjusts 17° to 20°) with Project X HZRDUS T800 65 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A light carbon-composite crown and strategic weighting in the head increase MOI.
Playability
As all-purpose as it gets, performing from hardpan, divots and rough; shaping shots is a strong suit; can be adjusted for a straight, medium-to-high flight that cuts through wind but lands softly.
"Give the Epic enough quality swings and it might just blow you away."
Distance
Shots seem to fly as long on mishits as on center strikes; easy to get the yards you need, regardless of the lie.
Cons
The green accents don't appeal to everyone; some higher-handicappers prefer less feedback on mis-hits, while better players in the GI category may opt for even more workability.
Bottom Line
Nearly universally loved, the Callaway GBB Epic is the top model tested. It's powerful, playable, accurate and looks great.