ClubTest 2017: Callaway GBB Epic fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods

PRICE: $280

WE TESTED: 3 (15°, adjusts 14° to 17°), 5 (18°, adjusts 17° to 20°) with Project X HZRDUS T800 65 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A light carbon-composite crown and strategic weighting in the head increase MOI.

Buy Now for $279.99

LOOK Best-in-show; high-tech, handsome, powerful-looking head with lime green accents and a cool, gridlike pattern on the crown; testers like the arrow and two raised lines on the crown as alignment aids. FEEL Very responsive and oh-so solid; muted but powerful at impact; off-center hits are discernible but not harsh; head stays stable, even from the rough. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Tops in the test; builds confidence because it's super-forgiving and consistent—fights hard to keep the ball online, even after sloppy swings.

Buy Now for $279.99

Playability

As all-purpose as it gets, performing from hardpan, divots and rough; shaping shots is a strong suit; can be adjusted for a straight, medium-to-high flight that cuts through wind but lands softly.

"Give the Epic enough quality swings and it might just blow you away."

Distance

Shots seem to fly as long on mishits as on center strikes; easy to get the yards you need, regardless of the lie.

Cons

The green accents don't appeal to everyone; some higher-handicappers prefer less feedback on mis-hits, while better players in the GI category may opt for even more workability.

Bottom Line

Nearly universally loved, the Callaway GBB Epic is the top model tested. It's powerful, playable, accurate and looks great.