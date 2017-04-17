ClubTest 2017: Callaway Big Bertha Fusion fairway wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Fairway Woods
PRICE: $250
WE TESTED: 3 (15°), 5 (18°) with UST Mamiya Recoil ES 450 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The new head shape boosts perimeter weighting.
Playability
This wood works well from a variety of lies and off the tee; shots get airborne quickly, fly high and straight and land softly.
Distance
On par with many models in the category; consistent performance across the face; the ease with which it elevates the ball enables guys to pick up distance from the fairway and trouble.
Cons
Triangular head shape doesn't suit everyone's eye; can be too light for players who seek a more substantial sensation; the "crushed it" feel at impact doesn't always translate into huge distance.
Bottom Line
A straight, forgiving club that gives players the freedom to rip it. The Big Bertha Fusion makes it a snap to hit high-flying shots that land softly near the target. Anyone struggling with their hybrids may want to try the higher-lofted woods.