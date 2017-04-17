ClubTest 2017: Ben Hogan VKTR hybrid review

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids
PRICE: $250
WE TESTED: 17°, 19°, 21° with Aldila NV 2KXV and UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tweak the four movable weights (2, 2, 2 and 18 grams) to help program shot shape.
Playability
Behaves like a Tour iron, refreshingly responsive to your commands; medium trajectory keeps ball flight in check; tidy head fits into tight spots—the VKTR likes to go down and dig the ball out of divots and the deep stuff.
Distance
Not the longest, but consistent club to club and shot to shot—no reports of random hot spots or fliers; confident swings hang with the pack; this Hogan can eke out a few extra yards on your hardest whacks.
Cons
Probably the most demanding hybrid in the test—this one is for serious sticks only; stern look serves as a warning: If it frightens you on the rack, don't put it in your bag; misses fall short of similar strikes off testers' own clubs; four movable weights can be overkill for casual players.
Bottom Line
Subtle and small, the VKTR is for strong players only. But if you have the game, it's workable, versatile and opens up plenty of options to help good golfers hit some great shots.