ClubTest 2017: Ben Hogan VKTR hybrid review

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids

PRICE: $250

WE TESTED: 17°, 19°, 21° with Aldila NV 2KXV and UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tweak the four movable weights (2, 2, 2 and 18 grams) to help program shot shape.

LOOK An attractive small hybrid that does its best to emulate an iron; simple, functional and at times intimidating, the VKTR is up front with you: It's targeted toward talented players; it fits in with that classic Hogan image, right down to the two red stripes on the ferrule. FEEL Dense, compressed sensation, almost like an old persimmon driver; feedback is fairly uniform across the entire face; optimal balance delivers a clean, satisfying swipe through the hitting zone. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS It'll assist up to a point, but this isn't meant for players who need much help; there's pinpoint accuracy on center contact, although it's better at shaping shots than compensating for mis-hits; adjustable weighting protects against your worst tendencies.

Playability

Behaves like a Tour iron, refreshingly responsive to your commands; medium trajectory keeps ball flight in check; tidy head fits into tight spots—the VKTR likes to go down and dig the ball out of divots and the deep stuff.

Distance

Not the longest, but consistent club to club and shot to shot—no reports of random hot spots or fliers; confident swings hang with the pack; this Hogan can eke out a few extra yards on your hardest whacks.

Cons

Probably the most demanding hybrid in the test—this one is for serious sticks only; stern look serves as a warning: If it frightens you on the rack, don't put it in your bag; misses fall short of similar strikes off testers' own clubs; four movable weights can be overkill for casual players.

Bottom Line

Subtle and small, the VKTR is for strong players only. But if you have the game, it's workable, versatile and opens up plenty of options to help good golfers hit some great shots.