GEAR: Wesley Bryan wins RBC Heritage with Callaway

South Carolina native and trick-shot artist Wesley Bryan captured his first career PGA Tour win at Harbour Town with a closing 67 on Sunday, giving him a one-shot advantage over runner up Luke Donald. Here's a full list of the Callaway gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (8.5°) with Project X HZRDUS 62X shaft

Jesse Reiter

Fairway wood: Callaway GBB Epic (15°) with Project X HZRDUS 75X shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (18°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled (50°, 54°), Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (58°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Metal X Milled #2

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

