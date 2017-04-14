Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff D300 hybrid review

Wilson Staff D300 hybrid.
Courtesy of Wilson Staff

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids

PRICE: $200

WE TESTED: 3 (19°), 4 (22°), 5 (25°) with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The aerodynamic head reduces drag for faster swing speeds.

LOOK
The black head and red shaft make a sweet combination; the ridges on the crown grow on you—they look hi-tech and help with alignment; matte finish is a good choice and works well with the compact head.
FEEL
Pleasant, iron-like click at impact; weighting is balanced, with a stable head through the ball; no jarring sensations in the hands when you miss it.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
On the mark on good swings, and nothing terrible happens when you miss it by a bit; decent contact will minimize big foul balls; adequate help maintaining carry on minor mis-hits.

Playability

Its strongest attribute; performs well from tight lies in the fairway and out of the thick stuff; penetrating flight can be moved both ways when you want, and you can hit it high or low, too; very useful off the tee on par 3s or short par 4s.

Distance

Similar to what guys get from their own hybrids; not a huge hitter, but it gets you to the green; average in the category, which is enough to get the job done.

Cons

Not as much carry distance as some other models; forgiveness isn't quite on par with the best clubs in the test; ridges on the crown are polarizing—some testers simply don't like the look of them.

Bottom Line

The Staff D300 is a solid performer—it's versatile enough to handle whatever shot you like to play and strong enough to get you out of trouble spots.

