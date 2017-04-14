ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff D300 hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids
PRICE: $200
WE TESTED: 3 (19°), 4 (22°), 5 (25°) with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The aerodynamic head reduces drag for faster swing speeds.
Playability
Its strongest attribute; performs well from tight lies in the fairway and out of the thick stuff; penetrating flight can be moved both ways when you want, and you can hit it high or low, too; very useful off the tee on par 3s or short par 4s.
Distance
Similar to what guys get from their own hybrids; not a huge hitter, but it gets you to the green; average in the category, which is enough to get the job done.
Cons
Not as much carry distance as some other models; forgiveness isn't quite on par with the best clubs in the test; ridges on the crown are polarizing—some testers simply don't like the look of them.
Bottom Line
The Staff D300 is a solid performer—it's versatile enough to handle whatever shot you like to play and strong enough to get you out of trouble spots.