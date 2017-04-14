ClubTest 2017: Titleist 816H1 hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids
PRICE: $250
WE TESTED: 21° (adjusts 20° to 23°), 23° (adjusts 22° to 25°), 25° (adjusts 24° to 27°) with Mitsubishi Diamana (D+ White 90, S+ Blue 70 and M+ Red 60) graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The channel behind the face creates flex at impact for added speed and lower spin.
Playability
One of the standouts; the 816H1 handles any kind of lie, even when the ball is sitting down; it likes going high and straight, but it also does as it's told—can move shots left or right, up or down.
"A wonderful hybrid! Easy to hit with utterly reliable length."
Distance
Excellent length that's controllable and consistent; can be dialed in for approach shots or busted off the tee.
Cons
Lack of alignment aid on the crown bothers a few testers; the H1 has more of a wood shape than some guys prefer; heel hits can produce unpredictable results.
Bottom Line
The Titleist 816H1 is the top hybrid in its class. Any mid-handicapper can enjoy its versatility, length, terrific feel and forgiveness.