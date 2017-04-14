ClubTest 2017: Titleist 816H1 hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids

PRICE: $250

WE TESTED: 21° (adjusts 20° to 23°), 23° (adjusts 22° to 25°), 25° (adjusts 24° to 27°) with Mitsubishi Diamana (D+ White 90, S+ Blue 70 and M+ Red 60) graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The channel behind the face creates flex at impact for added speed and lower spin.

LOOK A tester favorite; beautiful, timeless styling that looks good in any golf bag; guys love the glossy, charcoal-gray finish and classic shape. FEEL As good as it gets—superbly weighted with enough feedback to let you know exactly how you hit it; solid, even on misses; head powers through tough lies with a ton of stability. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Titleist's most forgiving hybrid; spectacular long-iron replacement goes straight as a string; great balance of performance and forgiveness; minimizes misses and distance loss.

Playability

One of the standouts; the 816H1 handles any kind of lie, even when the ball is sitting down; it likes going high and straight, but it also does as it's told—can move shots left or right, up or down.

"A wonderful hybrid! Easy to hit with utterly reliable length."

Distance

Excellent length that's controllable and consistent; can be dialed in for approach shots or busted off the tee.

Cons

Lack of alignment aid on the crown bothers a few testers; the H1 has more of a wood shape than some guys prefer; heel hits can produce unpredictable results.

Bottom Line

The Titleist 816H1 is the top hybrid in its class. Any mid-handicapper can enjoy its versatility, length, terrific feel and forgiveness.