ClubTest 2017: Cobra King Utility iron review

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids

PRICE: $200, steel; $220, graphite

WE TESTED: 2/3 (adjusts 18° to 21°) with Aldila Rogue Black 85 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Cobra's first adjustable iron has a hollow head backed by a 67-gram tungsten weight to boost launch and forgiveness.

Buy Now for $199.99

LOOK An oversized iron without any annoying offset—it's notably ordinary, fitting in alongside a set of serious players' irons; clean, considered lines smoothly accommodate the hosel's loft sleeve. FEEL More dramatic feedback than most true hybrids—well-struck shots kick into overdrive; nice weighting—any mass that's added because of the adjustable hosel is balanced out elsewhere. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS What you'd expect: less fickle than a pure long iron, and easier to keep on track than a supercharged hybrid; some help bringing misses back online; this one won't hook on you.

Playability

Maintains the maneuverability of an iron—a lot of fun in imaginative hands; low, stinging flight slays the wind; some stronger players can get it to behave like a hybrid out of trouble, but most prefer it on clean lies; adjustable loft turns testers' heads; wants to swing like an iron, so descending blows deliver the best results.

Distance

Off the deck, it's faithful to the number on the club— no more, no less, but more consistent than many better-player irons; the King Utility excels off a low tee—flat, low-spin missiles hit the ground hot and keep on chasing.

Cons

It's uncooperative from tough lies and less forgiving than some conventional hybrids; tends to fly low and can scream through greens; though perfectly suitable as an iron replacement, distance lags behind much of the category; blunt feedback on sketchy contact turns off a few guys.

Bottom Line

The King Utility makes a fun addition to a low-handicapper's bag. With its artistic qualities and impressive performance on the tee, it could be a potent weapon on tight par 4s and long par 3s.