ClubTest 2017: Callaway Apex hybrid review

CATEGORY: Better Player Hybrids

PRICE: $220

WE TESTED: 3 (20°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Black Hybrid graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: With its long blade and neutral CG, the Apex is right at home in the low-handicapper's bag.

PRICE: $220

LOOK Tough to beat: compact, clean, and with a rich gunmetal finish; when placed behind the ball, the small, squat head looks ready to rip it; squared-off toe reminds some testers of older Adams hybrids. FEEL The best in the test; marvelous, well-honed feedback conveys tons of power off the face; responsive and steady for a small hybrid; narrow frame scythes through the thick stuff. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Laser-guided on good swings, with a fair amount of leeway for bad ones; misses scoot out to a reasonable range; ample spin off the deck—no problem holding the green.

Playability

One of the best; as versatile as your 7-iron—a nimble, neutral hybrid that's up to any challenge; higher-than-expected launch and soft, sticky landings make the Apex a par-5 slayer.

"I'd buy this. In fact, I already did!"

Distance

Longer than what many guys play, and much better than the equivalent iron—you can get the benefits of more loft and still fill the gaps in your bag; enough juice to carry the junk takes “layup” out of your vocabulary.

Cons

The Apex is only as consistent as your swing— anyone outside single digits will likely need more help; toe shots can create some hooks; not adjustable, so know exactly what you need before buying one.

Bottom Line

For the second straight year, Callaway's Apex is one of the best clubs in its class. With the power of a wood, the accuracy of an iron and a versatility all its own, it's everything our testers look for in a better-player hybrid.